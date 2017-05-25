May 25 marks National Missing Children's Day: Two missing from SWLA

May 25 marks National Missing Children's Day: Two missing from S - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCIC))
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There were 465,676 children missing across the country in 2016, according to the FBI. That was the total number of entries on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCIC).

In 2015, there were 460,699.

With today, May 25, marking National Missing Children's Day KPLC is taking a closer look into how many children are missing in the Bayou State. 

A total of 39 cases are reported statewide and out of those 39, there are two children missing cases from southwest Louisiana, according to NCIC.

If you recognize any of these children, you're asked to report it at 1 (800) THE-LOST (1 (800) 843-5678) -- the hotline is available 24/7.

