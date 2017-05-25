Sulphur man arrested on charges of molestation of a juvenile

A boil advisory has been placed for only those residents on the west side of Highway 171, between 12066 and 12288, the Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish announced Thursday.
For any further questions, please call 337-725-3000.More >>
A boil advisory has been placed for only those residents on the west side of Highway 171, between 12066 and 12288, the Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish announced Thursday.
For any further questions, please call 337-725-3000.More >>
A Sulphur man is accused of allegedly having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old boy, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Sulphur man is accused of allegedly having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old boy, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A flipped vehicle led traffic to back up on 210 eastbound at the Ryan Street exit Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A flipped vehicle led traffic to back up on 210 eastbound at the Ryan Street exit Wednesday afternoon.More >>
It took 32 years, but now the bi-annual display of the Avenue of Flags has reached the one thousand mark.More >>
It took 32 years, but now the bi-annual display of the Avenue of Flags has reached the one thousand mark.More >>
As summer approaches, more and more boats are heading out to the lakes and shores of Southwest Louisiana.More >>
As summer approaches, more and more boats are heading out to the lakes and shores of Southwest Louisiana.More >>