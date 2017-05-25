Sulphur man arrested for molestation of a juvenile

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Sulphur man for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old boy.

Dewey G. Burnworth, Jr., 29, has been charged with molestation of a juvenile. During the investigation, authorities say the victim advised detectives that Burnworth, a family acquaintance, had inappropriately touched him on several different occasions from January 2015 to February 2017.

Burnworth was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $400,000.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.