Avenue of Flags reaches 1,000 milestone

A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.
It took 32 years, but now the bi-annual display of the Avenue of Flags has reached the one thousand mark.
The following events, closures and garbage pickup schedule changes have been announced in conjunction with the Memorial Day holiday.
Many parents are angry after finding out there is a chance their child might not be able to attend pre-kindergarten for the upcoming school year.
A family's income has to be below 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to be accepted into a pre-K program with Calcasieu Parish Schools.
Unfortunately, many families who applied didn't meet those requirements, and have received a letter saying they've been wait listed.
Come nightfall, it is a sight almost impossible to miss - swarms upon swarms of termites crowding bright lights. "Everyone's kind of freaking out," said Robert Soileau, branch manager of J & J Exterminators. "Our areas expanding, so they're everywhere and you're going to continue to see them." But, a swarm of termites is not necessarily dangerous to your home. However, once you notice large numbers of termites inside, that is when it is time to seek professional help.
