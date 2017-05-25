Memorial Day events and closures in SWLA

The following events, closures and garbage pickup schedule changes have been announced in conjunction with the Memorial Day holiday.

Events:

Avenue of Flags: About 1000 donated flags from the families of local veterans will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 29, at Orange Grove Cemetery on Broad Street in Lake Charles. Volunteers are needed to help set up the flags at 6 a.m. and to help take them down following the event.

Fort Polk: The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Warrior Memorial Park.

Leesville: Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will host its annual Memorial Day Program at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 3348 University Parkway.

City of Crowley: A Memorial Day Program will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Historic Rice Theatre, 323 N. Parkerson Avenue. For more information, call 337-783-0824.

Jennings: Frank Thibodeaux American Legion Post/Unit 520 will be hosting a Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday, May 29. The parade will begin at 5 p.m., at the corner of West Division and Main Street followed by a ceremony honoring fallen soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. For more information, call Don Hall at 337-368-5651.

Closures:



Calcasieu Parish Police Jury: Offices and solid waste sites closed Monday, May 29.

Calcasieu Parish Public Library: All branches closed Monday, May 29. Items may be dropped off at book drops or renewed online.



City of Lake Charles: Offices closed Monday, May 29.

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office: Offices closed Monday, May 29.



City of Sulphur: Offices closed Monday, May 29.





Garbage pickup:



Calcasieu Parish: No changes to garbage pickup.



City of Lake Charles: No trash pickup on Monday, May 29. Monday routes will run Tuesday, Tuesday routes will run Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday routes will remain unchanged. All recycling stations closed Monday, May 29.

City of Lake Charles Department of Public Works: All other services will be closed on Monday, May 29.

City of Sulphur: No changes to garbage pickup.

