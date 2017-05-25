FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmth and humidity return; rain by Memorial Day

Temperatures this morning are starting off comfortably cool in the 50s with clear skies and calm winds. There will be quite a bit of sunshine on the return today, and that combined with increasing southerly winds will quickly warm temperatures up today with afternoon highs topping out in the middle 80s.

Winds will become a bit brisk by afternoon out of the south, occasionally gusting to over 20 mph which will continue to pull in much more humid air. Low temperatures tonight will only fall into the lower 70s as a result of the south winds and higher humidity.

Through the day on Friday, skies will remain mostly sunny and it will begin to feel more like summer with highs tomorrow in the upper 80s and a heat index back in the 90s.

The Memorial Day weekend starts off nice and warm with no mention of rain until at least Sunday, but even Sunday should not be too bad with only a couple of isolated showers during the afternoon.

The wettest days begin Monday thanks to a slow-moving front that will move in Monday and stall somewhere near the coastline before backing up as a warm front back over the area Tuesday and Wednesday which will keep rain in the forecast through the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry