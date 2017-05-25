WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Boating season

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A man is facing charges this morning after an argument leads to a deadly shooting.

The plan to raise the minimum wage in Louisiana is dead.

Many parents in Calcasieu parish are angry because they just found out their child might not attend pre-k for the upcoming school year.

Three Beauregard Parish Sheriff's deputies are now out of a job. They resigned, rather than be fired according to Sheriff Ricky Moses.

Plus, there will be intermittent lane closures as crews activate two new traffic signals in Sulphur.

And it's Louisiana Safe Boating Week which signifies the beginning of boating season. KPLC's Kayla Courvell will show us some of the safety measures boaters need to take.

In weather, Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with winds blowing fairly strong around 15 mph out of the south. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

