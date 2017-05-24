Calcasieu Parish parents upset about pre-K wait list letters

Many parents are angry after finding out there is a chance their child might not be able to attend pre-kindergarten for the upcoming school year.

A family's income has to be below 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to be accepted into a pre-K program with Calcasieu Parish Schools.

Unfortunately, many families who applied didn't meet those requirements, and have received a letter saying they've been wait listed.

"I just never doubted that he would get in, and then we got this letter that says your child can't get in, but we're going to put him on wait list," said parent Natalie Wall.

Wall is one of the many parents upset after finding out her child has been wait listed, and might not attend pre-K at Moss Bluff Elementary.

For Wall she had no idea there were income restrictions when she applied.

"It had a list of the things you needed to bring to the school with your registration packet," said Wall. "That was it."

But Calcasieu Parish School superintendent Karl Bruchhaus says the guidelines have always been designed to serve at-risk children first with income verifications, but in years past, many children got into pre-K whose parents earned too much.

"The last couple of years students who were not necessarily eligible for the programs ended up filling quite a few spots in the programs," said Bruchhaus.

So how did this happen? Bruchhaus says a few years ago a community eligibility program for child nutrition became available for all the students in certain schools.

This did away with free and reduced lunch, which eliminated those forms that the school board used to help decide which students were eligible for the pre-K program.

"The program has always been income-based and grant-based," said Bruchhaus. "The fact that some folks got in, it's fortunate for them."

The school board is trying to go back to the standards of the grant, which means many parents like Wall who don't meet those requirements have to wait, leaving her upset.

"(I'm) angry, disappointed, let down," said Wall. "You're just in limbo and you just have to hang there for the next two and a half months."

But being wait listed also leaves her frustrated at the low chances of her child getting into pre-K.

"The only way the wait listed folks would get in the program is if the board ultimately decides to offer additional slots above and beyond the grant slots," said Bruchhaus.

For Wall, she wishes the school board had been more up front with parents because now she's left trying to get her son some type of education before kindergarten, despite the cost.

"People are upset and they're scrambling and if they had known it in the first place, they might have looked into other options or tried to get a spot in some other type of program, but they're filling up now," said Wall.

Bruchhaus says they will be opening up another round of enrollment for students wanting to get into pre-K June 1 through June 3 at the Calcasieu Parish Assessment Building Gym.

The school board will be looking over new applications and those who have already applied and been wait listed.

They will possibly accept students who exceed the income requirements once all the required slots have been filled.

Local daycares and private schools are also accepting pre-K students.

Director of Development Amy Worthington, with Hamilton Christian Academy, reached out and said they have spot available for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.