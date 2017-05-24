Termites swarm Southwest Louisiana

Come nightfall, it is a sight almost impossible to miss - swarms upon swarms of termites crowding bright lights.

"Everyone's kind of freaking out," said Robert Soileau, branch manager of J & J Exterminators. "Our areas expanding, so they're everywhere and you're going to continue to see them."

But, a swarm of termites is not necessarily dangerous to your home. However, once you notice large numbers of termites inside, it's time to seek help.

"If they're coming from the ground, they're going to make a mud tube," Soileau said. "If they swarm and find any kind of moisture or overflowing gutters, then that's when they're going to start a colony."

Termites thrive in a humid climate, which makes Southwest Louisiana the prime home for large numbers of termites.

Lake Charles resident Byron Biagas learned this the hard way. Biagas was in the process of remodeling his home when he found termite damage.

"Once we tore down some of the walls, the integrity of the wood was horrible," Biagas said. "We had to replace many two by fours."

When dealing with termite infestations, Soileau said there are two kinds of effective treatments to combat the insect.

"There's a liquid zone treatment where you try and make a treated zone for the termites," Soileau said. "The other way is a baiting system, where they feed on this product and bring it back to the colony to ultimately kill them."

Soileau's advice to his customers is simple.

"The biggest thing I can suggest for homeowners is that there's no moisture around the home," Soileau said. "If you're building a new home, make sure it doesn't use materials conducive for termites."

But, the end of swarm season is in sight; Soileau said swarms die down around June.

