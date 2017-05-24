Beauregard sheriff: Three deputies resign after violating policy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beauregard sheriff: Three deputies resign after violating policy

By KPLC Digital Staff

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Three Beauregard Parish Sheriff's deputies have resigned rather than being fired, Sheriff Ricky Moses said.

Moses said the three corrections officers violated departmental policy.

Moses did not disclose the deputies' names, but did say two were on the job for the less than a year, while the other served for more than five years.

