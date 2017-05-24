Tito Jackson visits Lake Charles, talks family, new music, gumbo

For over 50 years, The Jacksons, the first family of pop, have charted hits.

Now, the one and only Tito Jackson has scored his first solo hit on the Billboard charts with his new album, "Tito Time."

Jackson, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recording artist, is also the third eldest child in the Jackson family, but with siblings like Michael and Janet, some may see him as the forgotten member.

"People have always looked at me as the quiet one," said Jackson.

He was in Lake Charles to promote his first solo album. Jackson said he waited to start his solo career in order to focus on family, but he is ready to get back to his fans.

"There's nothing like being on stage and entertaining," said Jackson.

Tito said he planned on starting his solo album almost a decade ago, but the death of his brother set him back.

"My brother passed away right when I built a recording studio to finish my project," said Jackson. "And so it took about three years after he passed to get back in the groove and make it happen, so here we are today."

Tito says he always knew Michael was going to become a star, and it's the best feeling to have him as a brother.

"It's the best feeling in the world, because when you look at life and you realize how big someone is, and they're a part of you," Jackson said. "We're not sharing each other's brain but we have the same blood in us all the way to the DNA."

The Jackson 5 was one of the biggest pop groups in music history. We asked Tito what it was like going from Gary, Indiana, to becoming teen idols.

"We didn't really look at it like being in the spotlight - we were just children trying to have fun," Jackson said. "People always ask me later in life: 'Do you feel you missed out on childhood?' and I say, 'Heck no.' I did more than most kids can do. I got to travel the world and meet all sorts of people, have fans that loved me and it was just a beautiful time in my life."

Jackson said his favorite part about being in the Bayou State is the gumbo.

"Nothing like Louisiana gumbo," Jackson said.

