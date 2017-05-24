Vehicle flips on 210 E at Ryan Street exit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vehicle flips on 210 E at Ryan Street exit

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Randall Kamm / KPLC) (Source: Randall Kamm / KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A flipped vehicle led traffic to back up on 210 eastbound at the Ryan Street exit Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said multiple vehicles were involved in the accident, leaving the overturned vehicle in the eastbound lanes. The accident has been removed.

Police say a 17-year old lost control, hit another vehicle and overturned. He was wearing a seat belt.

