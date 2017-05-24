SPECIAL REPORT: How law enforcement deals with mental health issues

Lake Charles Police Corporal Ashley Hunter's days are unpredictable.

“On an average day, I’ll handle ten to fifteen calls," she said.

When responding to a call, she never knows what she’ll encounter. So, in 2015, Hunter decided to join The Crisis Intervention Team and become CIT certified in hopes of better assisting her community by being able to recognize those dealing with psychological issues.

"It’s a lot more than the public would think, the amount of calls that we handle dealing with mentally-ill subjects,” she said.

The bi-annual week-long training is open to all law enforcement officers who would like to attend.

The nationally recognized program was brought to Southwest Louisiana by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Darek Ardoin and Lake Charles Police Department Cpt. David Anders.

"This is a unique program in that it is not a police-training-police-type training. This training involves a collaboration within our community," said Lt. Ardoin.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said on average, deputies respond to two to four calls every day in regard to behavioral issues.

And before the program, many of those dealing with these issues would end up behind bars, but now they're being taken to area hospitals for treatment, with guidance from people like Tanya McGee.

"The whole goal of this is to basically help law enforcement in working with this population, educating them with this population and really deterring the imprisonment from going to jail," said McGee, a CIT instructor and executive director of the Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority – a public state health department focused primarily on mental health, addictions, and developmental challenges affecting those in Southwest Louisiana.

She said help has become limited because the dollars available for services continues to shrink as state lawmakers slash funding to mental health.

"Over the last four years, we've had three million-plus in cuts and we're talking about a twelve- to thirteen-million dollar budget, so that's a significant cut in resources. We've had to consolidate clinics. We've had to close medical detox beds for individuals with substance abuse because of those cuts. We recently, last year, had to shut down our men's halfway house," she said.

That's something Judge Robert Wyatt of the 14th Judicial District Court doesn't want to see happen, because the alternative is incarceration.

"Incarcerating these people is expensive," he said.

In 2011 Wyatt began "Mental Health Court," a two-year program aimed at helping those with behavioral health issues.

"We get them counseling, we get them the medications they need, we get them going in the right direction," he said. "We redirect their lives."

Around 35 people come in contact with the program every year and on average a little more than 10 people graduate.

"This is really interactive and they are going to have to change their lives," he said. "This is not an easy program."

Wyatt also teaches at CIT training in hopes of giving the officers a glimpse into what those arrested with behavioral health issues go through in court.

"They don't have time to be therapists, but what I try to let them know and assure them is if they're taking the time to do what they need to do when they come into contact with the people with illness is that: I am taking care of my part of the bargain, and that's keeping them going after that," he said.

Wyatt said the program is voluntary, and up to the individuals to participate, in hopes of turning their lives around.

His court is one of three in the state allowing those who want to make a change to do so.

But for those who can be a potential danger to family, friends and even themselves, sometimes they're involuntarily evaluated, and that's where the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office comes in.

"An Order of Protective Custody allows a law enforcement agency, the sheriff's department or the police department to pick an individual against their will to be picked up to be evaluated either in a hospital or a clinic or physician's office," said Dr. Terry Welke, the coroner at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office.

Dr. Welke said last year 3,000 people were evaluated, and depending on how serious an issue can be, the level of holding can increase.

"If the physician feels the individual is a danger to themself or has a drug or alcohol problem they can fill what's known as a P.E.C. (Physician Emergency Certificate) and that will have the individual held in a facility for up to 72 hours against their will," he said. "During that time it is law that someone from the coroner's office has to reevaluate the individual for possible commitment for the same reasons - danger to themselves, drug or alcohol problems, or danger to someone else."

If that's the case, the coroner can fill out a coroner's emergency certificate - or, C.E.C. - and that can hold a person against their will for up to 15 days.

It's all done in an effort to make sure a person in need receives the proper care.

Back in March, training took place for 30 law enforcement officers from various agencies in Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.

"This is just a way for us to learn how to deal and interact with those cases," said Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputy Mika Miguez.

All of them passed and became CIT certified, adding to the growing number of officers, like Hunter, who understand what exactly to look for and how to handle a situation.

Which is exactly what Hunter did one night and was recently awarded the Lifesaving Award for her actions.

"I could see her and all of a sudden she picked up her hand, and I could see a gun in her hand. And she was on the phone with my dispatcher at the time, and I let my dispatcher know she had a gun, and we talked to her for four to four-and-half hours to get her to gain our trust. And we were able to get her to put the firearm down and get her to talk to us," she said. "It was another one of those situations where she was off her medicine, and she didn't have anyone at home to help keep track of the medicine she needed to be on, and we were able to take her to the hospital. It could have been a bad situation for us and for her that night."

A bad situation was avoided thanks to all the training Hunter received.

If you're ever in need of a CIT officer you can call 911 and ask for one.

If you or someone you know is in need of behavioral health treatment contact NAMI SWLA or Southwest Louisiana's National Alliance for Mental Illness at 710 W. Prien Lake Rd. Suite 206, Lake Charles, or call (337) 433-0219 or click HERE.

If you are a law enforcement officer who would like to become CIT certified, the next training will be held this July. For more information contact Lt. Ardoin by email at dardoin@cpso.com.

