How to spot termite damage inside and outside your home

By KPLC Digital Staff
Termites depend on wood and other cellulose materials to survive, according to the LSU AgCenter. 

Formosan subterranean termites are very aggressive, and they can cause extensive damage. Here are some signs termites may be in your home.

Inside a house:

  • Earthen masses on door frames, edges of walls, floors, ceilings, stairs, skirting or other areas of the house
  • Blistering of paint on windows, door frames and skirting
  • Damp areas on walls
  • Distortion of floor, window or door frames

Outside a house:

  • Mud tubes over foundation walls, piers and edges of concrete slabs
  • Trees with earthen material near the base and on the bark
  • Damaged fences, utility poles and landscaping timbers

The LSU AgCenter recommends calling a professional when you see signs of termites, because termite control requires special equipment and expertise. 

