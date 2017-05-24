Dr. Charles Mackey sworn in as interim Police Juror - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dr. Charles Mackey sworn in as interim Police Juror

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Dr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as interim District 5 Police Juror Dr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as interim District 5 Police Juror
(KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sworn in Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.  Mackey was sworn in Wednesday by the Police Jury's legal counsel, Sam Gabb. 

Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

"I love being on the jury," Mackey said. "It's a first-class program. It's always had, what I consider, an excellent administration."

Mackey previously held the District 5 seat for 26 years, from 1985 until his retirement in 2011.

A special primary election will be held on Oct. 14, 2017, and, if necessary, a general election will be held Nov. 18, 2017, to officially fill the District 5 seat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC: Vehicle flipped on 210 E at Ryan Street exit

    TRAFFIC: Vehicle flipped on 210 E at Ryan Street exit

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:30:35 GMT
    (Source: Randall Kamm / KPLC)(Source: Randall Kamm / KPLC)

    A flipped vehicle is causing traffic to back up on 210 eastbound at the Ryan Street exit. Witnesses say multiple vehicles were involved in the accident and the turned-over vehicle is still in the eastbound lanes. Use an alternate route, if possible. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A flipped vehicle is causing traffic to back up on 210 eastbound at the Ryan Street exit. Witnesses say multiple vehicles were involved in the accident and the turned-over vehicle is still in the eastbound lanes. Use an alternate route, if possible. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • What to do on this beautiful afternoon? Here are 10 ideas

    What to do on this beautiful afternoon? Here are 10 ideas

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:07:20 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    It's a beautiful afternoon in Southwest Louisiana. Looking for ways to take advantage of the nice weather? We've put together 10 ideas. 

    More >>

    It's a beautiful afternoon in Southwest Louisiana. Looking for ways to take advantage of the nice weather? We've put together 10 ideas. 

    More >>

  • Dr. Charles Mackey sworn in as interim Police Juror

    Dr. Charles Mackey sworn in as interim Police Juror

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:45:11 GMT
    Dr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as interim District 5 Police JurorDr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as interim District 5 Police Juror

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sworn in Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.  Mackey was sworn in Wednesday by the Police Jury's legal counsel Sam Gabb.  Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. "I love being on the jury. It's a first-class program. It's always had, what I consider, an excellent administration," Dr. Mackey said. Mac...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sworn in Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.  Mackey was sworn in Wednesday by the Police Jury's legal counsel Sam Gabb.  Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. "I love being on the jury. It's a first-class program. It's always had, what I consider, an excellent administration," Dr. Mackey said. Mac...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly