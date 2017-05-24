Dr. Charles Mackey sworn in as interim Police Juror

Dr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as interim District 5 Police Juror

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sworn in Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror. Mackey was sworn in Wednesday by the Police Jury's legal counsel, Sam Gabb.

Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

"I love being on the jury," Mackey said. "It's a first-class program. It's always had, what I consider, an excellent administration."

Mackey previously held the District 5 seat for 26 years, from 1985 until his retirement in 2011.

A special primary election will be held on Oct. 14, 2017, and, if necessary, a general election will be held Nov. 18, 2017, to officially fill the District 5 seat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.