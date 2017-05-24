FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temperatures tonight quickly warm up this week!

Through tonight we will see just a few passing clouds. No more rain is expected for the next few days. After all the rain from Monday and Tuesday, the winds have turned to the north and is bringing us more cool dry air. The winds will however, turn back to the south Thursday. This will increase our humidity and temperatures.

Thursday and Friday will have mostly sunny skies. Winds will be blowing fairly strong around 15 mph out of the south. We will occasionally get gusts up to 25 mph. With the southerly winds, we will see our temperatures increase the next few days and get back up to average. We will still be cooler on Thursday, but will get back to the upper 80s by Friday.

Over the weekend, we are still not expecting any rain for our Saturday. Instead, we will have mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing late. Temperatures will be very warm with highs near 90! Sunday, we will have a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms. These storms should arrive late, so we can still enjoy the early part of the day on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the rain chances only increase for Memorial Day. There is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. So if you are planning anything outside, its best to have an indoor plan just in case. With the rain, the temperature will cool down just a couple degrees.

The rain chances will slowly go back down each day from Tuesday. There is a 40% chance for rain Tuesday, falling to 30% Wednesday, then only 20% on Thursday next week. Along with the rain chances decreasing, the clouds will also be clearing as well. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s.