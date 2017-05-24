Legal Corner: Do I really need a will in Louisiana?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: Do I really need a will in Louisiana? What is the downside to not having one?

First, it is important to differentiate between a living will and a last will and testament. A living will is effective only when a person becomes terminally ill or has an irreversible condition. A traditional or “last will” is not effective until the testator – the author of the will – passes away. The two types of traditional wills are olographic – written, dated and signed by the testator, or statutory – executed in the presence of a notary and two witnesses.

The disadvantage of dying without a will is that whatever intentions you had for your property - both separate property and community property, which make up your “estate,” - die with you if you did not express your intentions in a will! Without a will or testament, your succession is considered “intestate,” and the rules of the intestate succession statutes – Civil Code 880 and following - come into play.

A will allows you to decide which specific property belonging to you goes to which specific person or party you choose. You may also name an executor and specify how certain debts are to be addressed. Because it removes so much confusion and often streamlines the pace of a succession, it is almost universally suggested having a will is better than not having one.

Question: What can I be charged with if my minor child takes my gun and shoots someone? Does it matter if the child had my permission or took the gun without my knowing?

In order for you to be charged criminally for the activities of another, you first have to be found to be criminally negligent. Criminal negligence is defined in Title 14, Section 12:

“Criminal negligence exists when, although neither specific nor general criminal intent is present, there is such disregard of the interest of others that the offender's conduct amounts to a gross deviation below the standard of care expected to be maintained by a reasonably careful man under like circumstances.”

If you are found to be criminally negligent, you can then be charged with either Negligent Injury, or Improper Supervision of a Minor.

Negligent injury is found in statute 14:39

A. Negligent injuring is either of the following:

(1) The inflicting of any injury upon the person of another by criminal negligence.

(2) The inflicting of any injury upon the person of another by a dog or other animal when the owner of the dog or other animal is reckless and criminally negligent in confining or restraining the dog or other animal.

B. The violation of a statute or ordinance shall be considered only as presumptive evidence of such negligence.

C. Whoever commits the crime of negligent injuring shall be fined not more than five hundred dollars, or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both.

D. The provisions of this Section shall not apply to:

(1) Any dog which is owned, or the service of which is employed, by any state or local law enforcement agency for the principal purpose of aiding in the detection of criminal activity, enforcement of laws, or apprehension of offenders.

(2) Any dog trained in accordance with the standards of a national or regional search and rescue association to respond to instructions from its handler in the search and rescue of lost or missing individuals and which dog, together with its handler, is prepared to render search and rescue services at the request of law enforcement.

(3) Any guide or service dog trained at a qualified dog guide or service school who is accompanying any blind person, visually handicapped person, deaf person, hearing impaired person, or otherwise physically disabled person who is using the dog as a guide or for service.

(4) Any attack made by a dog lawfully inside a dwelling, a place of business, or a motor vehicle as defined in R.S. 32:1(40), against a person who is attempting to make an unlawful entry into the dwelling, place of business, or motor vehicle, or who has made an unlawful entry into the dwelling, place of business, or motor vehicle and the dog is protecting that property.

(5) Any attack made by livestock as defined in this Section.

E. For the purposes of this Section:

(1) "Harboring or keeping" means feeding, sheltering, or having custody over the animal for three or more consecutive days.

(2) "Livestock" means any animal except dogs and cats, bred, kept, maintained, raised, or used for profit, that is used in agriculture, aquaculture, agritourism, competition, recreation, or silvaculture, or for other related purposes or used in the production of crops, animals, or plant or animal products for market. This definition includes but is not limited to cattle, buffalo, bison, oxen, and other bovine; horses, mules, donkeys, and other equine; goats; sheep; swine; chickens, turkeys, and other poultry; domestic rabbits; imported exotic deer and antelope, elk, farm-raised white-tailed deer, farm-raised ratites, and other farm-raised exotic animals; fish, pet turtles, and other animals identified with aquaculture which are located in artificial reservoirs or enclosures that are both on privately owned property and constructed so as to prevent, at all times, the ingress and egress of fish life from public waters; any commercial crawfish from any crawfish pond; and any hybrid, mixture, or mutation of any such animal.

(3) "Owner" means any person, partnership, corporation, or other legal entity owning, harboring, or keeping any animal.

Improper Supervision of a Minor is found in LSA 14:92.2:

§92.2. Improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian; penalty

A. Improper supervision of a minor by a parent or legal custodian, who has care and control of the minor, includes any of the following activities:

(1) Through criminal negligence, the permitting of the minor to associate with a person known by the parent or custodian:

(a) To be a member of a known criminal street gang as defined in R.S. 15:1404(A).

(b) To have been convicted of a felony offense.

(c) To be a known user or distributor of drugs in violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law.

(d) To be a person who possesses or has access to an illegal firearm, weapon, or explosive.

(2) Through criminal negligence, the permitting of the minor:

(a) To enter premises known by the parent or custodian to be a place where sexually indecent activities or prostitution is practiced.

(b) To violate a local or municipal curfew ordinance.

(c) To habitually be absent or tardy from school pursuant to the provisions of R.S. 17:233 without valid excuse.

(d) To enter the premises known by the parent or legal custodian as a place of illegal drug use or distribution activity.

(e) To enter the premises known by the parent or legal custodian as a place of underage drinking or gambling.

(f) To enter the premises known by the parent or legal custodian as a place which stores or has a person present who possesses an illegal firearm, weapon, or explosive.

(3) Any violation by commission or omission of a court-ordered safety plan.

(4) Causing or permitting an unlicensed minor to drive a motor vehicle or power cycle upon any public road or highway in this state, in violation of R.S. 32:416 and 417, when the unlicensed minor is involved in a collision which results in the serious bodily injury or death of another person. For purposes of this Paragraph, "serious bodily injury" means a bodily injury which involves unconsciousness, protracted and obvious disfigurement, or protracted loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member, organ, or mental faculty, or a substantial risk of death.

B.(1) Whoever violates the provisions of this Section shall be fined not less than twenty-five dollars and not more than two hundred fifty dollars for each offense, or imprisoned for not more than thirty days, or both. A minimum condition of probation shall be that the offender participate in forty hours of court-approved community service activities, or a combination of forty hours of court-approved community service and attendance at a court-approved family counseling program by both a parent or legal custodian and the minor.

(2) Whoever violates the provision of Paragraph (A)(3) of this Section shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than six months or a fine of five hundred dollars, or both. Whoever violates the provisions of Paragraph (A)(3), which results in injury to the child that requires medical attention or death of the child, shall be punished by imprisonment for two years with or without hard labor.

(3) Whoever violates the provisions of Paragraph (A)(4) of this Section shall be punished by a fine of not less than five hundred dollars nor more than one thousand dollars, or imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

(4) Whoever violates the provisions of Subparagraph (A)(2)(c) of this Section, shall be fined not less than twenty-five dollars and not more than two hundred fifty dollars for each offense, or imprisoned for not more than thirty days, or both. The court shall impose a minimum condition of probation which may include that the parent or legal custodian participate in forty hours of school or community service activities, or a combination of forty hours of school or community service and attendance in parenting classes or family counseling sessions or programs approved by the court having jurisdiction, as applicable, or the suspension of any state-issued recreational license.

C. The provisions of Subparagraph (A)(1)(b) shall not apply to an immediate family member who lives in the household with the minor or other relative who is supervised by the parent or legal custodian when visiting with the minor.

D. No parent or legal guardian shall be guilty of a violation of this Section if, upon acquiring knowledge that the minor has undertaken acts as described in Paragraphs (1) and (2) of Subsection A, the parent or legal guardian seeks the assistance of local, parish, or state law enforcement officials, school officials, social services officials, or other appropriate authorities in either leading the child to modify his or her behavior, or in referring the child to appropriate treatment or corrective facilities.

Question: I have some property on the ship channel, and years ago the Port of Lake Charles threatened my dad with a court order if he didn’t sign an easement for dredging spoils. It doesn’t say I can’t put anything on the land, but I can’t put citrus on it because they keep throwing spoils on it. If they’re doing that, it sounds like a takeover, and if they took the land from it, it sounds like they should compensate me. I’d like to know what my rights are? How can I put anything on it if they keep splashing mud all over it?

The concept of “eminent domain” is the power of government - or it’s political subdivisions - to take private property and convert it to public use, provided there is a public necessity. Without it, no highways, pipelines, power lines and other public utilities could be completed. However, it would be considered a taking if just compensation is not offered to the landowner. Applying that law to the case at hand, the land is not being entirely converted for public use, but rather the surface now has an easement allowing spoils to be deposited there. The landowner still has the right to sell or mortgage the land, still has rights to the mineral leases (if they came with the property), and has general use of the property. However, assuming compensation was offered to the viewer’s father when the land was initially converted, no compensation is due the current owner because the easement runs with the land. If you check the deed to the property you will probably discover the easement is in the title. The government only has to fund the initial conversion of the land, not compensate everyone who purchases thereafter.

Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC TV.

