West Calcasieu Job Fair held today

More than 30 employers gathered in Westlake Wednesday, for the West Calcasieu Job Fair.

From businesses to municipalities, casinos and more, people could pass out their resumes, network and some even had the opportunity to interview on the spot.

This was the first time the job fair was held in Westlake.

The job fair ended at 12 p.m. but representatives from West Calcasieu say there will be another job fair held in June.

