Man attempts to rob convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Man attempts to rob convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

A man attempted to rob a convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the clerk declined to give him any money, authorities said.

The clerk was outside the front door of the store when the suspect approached her and demanded that she enter the store and give him money, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When she refused, he told her he had a gun. When his second demand was rebuffed, he fled on foot toward Joe Miller Road.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and a black mask covering his face. 

Myers asked anyone with information about the robbery to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

CPSO Detective Roland Jones is the lead investigator.

The attempted robbery is the second similar incident in Moss Bluff this week. On Monday, a credit union on Sam Houston Jones Parkway was robbed.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: Tito Jackson, of Jackson 5 fame, performs on Midday

    WATCH LIVE: Tito Jackson, of Jackson 5 fame, performs on Midday

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:32:24 GMT
    Tito Jackson visits the KPLC set. (Source: KPLC)Tito Jackson visits the KPLC set. (Source: KPLC)

    If you grew up listening to the Jackson 5, don't miss Midday today!  Tito Jackson is stopping by to visit, and he'll be singing a song from his new album "Tito Time". Tune in today at 11:30 a.m. Mobile users, click HERE if unable to see the video. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    If you grew up listening to the Jackson 5, don't miss Midday today!  Tito Jackson is stopping by to visit, and he'll be singing a song from his new album "Tito Time". Tune in today at 11:30 a.m. Mobile users, click HERE if unable to see the video. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • breaking

    LCPD investigating shooting death on Fournet Street

    LCPD investigating shooting death on Fournet Street

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:56:59 GMT
    (Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)(Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)

    A precautionary lockdown is in place at Ralph Wilson Elementary School on Opelousas street due to an incident with the Lake Charles Police Department in the area. All students and faculty are safe. KPLC is working on gathering more details. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A precautionary lockdown is in place at Ralph Wilson Elementary School on Opelousas street due to an incident with the Lake Charles Police Department in the area. All students and faculty are safe. KPLC is working on gathering more details. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Man attempts to rob convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff

    Man attempts to rob convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:55:56 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A man attempted to rob a convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the clerk declined to give him any money, authorities said. The clerk was outside the front door of the store when the suspect approached her and demanded that she enter the store and give him money, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When she refused, he told her he had a gun. When his second demand was rebuffed, he fled on foot toward Joe Miller Road. T...

    More >>

    A man attempted to rob a convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the clerk declined to give him any money, authorities said. The clerk was outside the front door of the store when the suspect approached her and demanded that she enter the store and give him money, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When she refused, he told her he had a gun. When his second demand was rebuffed, he fled on foot toward Joe Miller Road. T...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly