Man attempts to rob convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff

A man attempted to rob a convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the clerk declined to give him any money, authorities said.

The clerk was outside the front door of the store when the suspect approached her and demanded that she enter the store and give him money, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When she refused, he told her he had a gun. When his second demand was rebuffed, he fled on foot toward Joe Miller Road.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and a black mask covering his face.

Myers asked anyone with information about the robbery to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

CPSO Detective Roland Jones is the lead investigator.

The attempted robbery is the second similar incident in Moss Bluff this week. On Monday, a credit union on Sam Houston Jones Parkway was robbed.

