WATCH LIVE: VP Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge

A man attempted to rob a convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the clerk declined to give him any money, authorities said. The clerk was outside the front door of the store when the suspect approached her and demanded that she enter the store and give him money, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When she refused, he told her he had a gun. When his second demand was rebuffed, he fled on foot toward Joe Miller Road. T...