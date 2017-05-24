WATCH LIVE: VP Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge

If you grew up listening to the Jackson 5, don't miss Midday today! Tito Jackson is stopping by to visit, and he'll be singing a song from his new album "Tito Time". Tune in today at 11:30 a.m. Mobile users, click HERE if unable to see the video. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A precautionary lockdown is in place at Ralph Wilson Elementary School on Opelousas street due to an incident with the Lake Charles Police Department in the area. All students and faculty are safe. KPLC is working on gathering more details.
A man attempted to rob a convenience store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the clerk declined to give him any money, authorities said. The clerk was outside the front door of the store when the suspect approached her and demanded that she enter the store and give him money, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When she refused, he told her he had a gun. When his second demand was rebuffed, he fled on foot toward Joe Miller Road.
Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive around 11:40 a.m. in Baton Rouge Wednesday. Pence is scheduled to meet with business leaders around the Baton Rouge area.
A job fair hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 24, at the Managan Recreation Center, 1000 McKinley Street in Westlake.
