Second-degree murder arrest made in connection with Fournet Street shooting

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in the 1500 block of Fournet Street early Wednesday morning.

When officers responded to the call at 7:38 a.m., they found 27-year-old Robert Bracy dead of apparent gunshot wounds, said Lt. Richard Harrell, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Harrell said the shooting happened during an argument between Bracy and Devlon Willis, during which Willis took out a gun and shot Bracy multiple times.

Willis, who lives in the 1500 block of Fournet Street, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

A mugshot is not currently available for Willis, who has not yet been booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Witnesses say they heard between three and five gunshots around 7:30 a.m.

Ralph Wilson Elementary School on Opelousas Street was put on precautionary lockdown during the morning.

