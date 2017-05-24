LCPD investigating shooting death on Fournet Street, lockdown li - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD investigating shooting death on Fournet Street, lockdown lifted at Ralph Wilson Elementary

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC) (Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting death in the 1500 block of Fournet Street.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus did not say whether a suspect is in custody.

Neighbors say there was an argument preceding the death and that they heard gunshots.

A precautionary lockdown at Ralph Wilson Elementary School on Opelousas Street has been lifted.

KPLC is working on gathering more details.

