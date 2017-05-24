FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The weather finally improves today; turning pleasantly cool tonight

Clouds will be on the decrease through the morning as the cold front that moved through overnight has pushed all of the leftover rain out of the area.

Breezy northerly winds this morning will usher in less humid air to the state today as temperatures slowly warm up through 60s and into the upper 70s for highs this afternoon.

A marked change in the air will be noted as the lower humidity and breezy north winds make for a welcomed change from the sultry heat and humidity our area has already seen this month.

Clear skies tonight will mean a nice cooldown by early evening with lows overnight falling into the 50s with lighter winds.

Sunny skies ahead for Thursday but we will bring back the humidity Thursday night with lows back in the lower 70s.

The summer humidity will return into the weekend with a chance of a few isolated showers Sunday and much higher rain chances Sunday night into Memorial Day as a very slow moving front pushes into the state resulting in a few rounds of rain on into next Tuesday.

The heaviest rain may stay just to our north but I wouldn’t be surprised to see another 1 to 2 inches of rain by the middle of next week.

Enjoy the nice day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry