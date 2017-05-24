WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: VP Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: VP Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Wikipedia) (Source: Wikipedia)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit the Baton Rouge area. Pence's office says he'll meet with local business people to discuss health care, jobs and the economy.

Governor Edwards and members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation blasted the new budget proposal from President Donald Trump. His spending plan calls for the elimination of a major source of funding to protect Louisiana’s coast.

The seven-year-old accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary School last week is recovering from another surgery.    

Plus, the West Calcasieu Job Fair starts this morning. It will be held at the Managan Recreation Center in Westlake.

And a deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana.

In weather, breezy northerly winds Wednesday morning will usher in less humid air to the state today as temperatures slowly warm up through 60s and into the upper 70s for highs this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: VP Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: VP Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:27 AM EDT2017-05-24 09:27:25 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • Another cost increase for Prien Lake Elementary project

    Another cost increase for Prien Lake Elementary project

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:59:12 GMT
    (Source: www.gator995.com)(Source: www.gator995.com)

    It will take yet another chunk of tax dollars to complete a road and canopy at Prien Lake Elementary in Lake Charles. The student pick-up/drop-off area is needed to improve traffic congestion on Nelson Road. However, Calcasieu Parish taxpayers are on the hook for an additional $33,153 because of dirt issues. 

    More >>

    It will take yet another chunk of tax dollars to complete a road and canopy at Prien Lake Elementary in Lake Charles. The student pick-up/drop-off area is needed to improve traffic congestion on Nelson Road. However, Calcasieu Parish taxpayers are on the hook for an additional $33,153 because of dirt issues. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Gage Meche recovering after second surgery

    UPDATE: Gage Meche recovering after second surgery

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:58:17 GMT
    Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)

    The 7-year-old shot at an elementary school in Moss Bluff is undergoing surgery again. “Complications have arisen and Gage Meche is back in surgery," family attorney Ron Richard said. "The family asks for prayers.” The family announced Monday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications. After the accidental shooting on Monday, May 15, Gage returned home from the hospital on Saturday. The shootin...

    More >>

    The 7-year-old shot at an elementary school in Moss Bluff is undergoing surgery again. “Complications have arisen and Gage Meche is back in surgery," family attorney Ron Richard said. "The family asks for prayers.” The family announced Monday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications. After the accidental shooting on Monday, May 15, Gage returned home from the hospital on Saturday. The shootin...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly