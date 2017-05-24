WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: VP Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit the Baton Rouge area. Pence's office says he'll meet with local business people to discuss health care, jobs and the economy.

Governor Edwards and members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation blasted the new budget proposal from President Donald Trump. His spending plan calls for the elimination of a major source of funding to protect Louisiana’s coast.

The seven-year-old accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary School last week is recovering from another surgery.

Plus, the West Calcasieu Job Fair starts this morning. It will be held at the Managan Recreation Center in Westlake.

And a deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana.

In weather, breezy northerly winds Wednesday morning will usher in less humid air to the state today as temperatures slowly warm up through 60s and into the upper 70s for highs this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

