WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: VP Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
It will take yet another chunk of tax dollars to complete a road and canopy at Prien Lake Elementary in Lake Charles. The student pick-up/drop-off area is needed to improve traffic congestion on Nelson Road. However, Calcasieu Parish taxpayers are on the hook for an additional $33,153 because of dirt issues.More >>
The 7-year-old shot at an elementary school in Moss Bluff is undergoing surgery again. “Complications have arisen and Gage Meche is back in surgery," family attorney Ron Richard said. "The family asks for prayers.” The family announced Monday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications. After the accidental shooting on Monday, May 15, Gage returned home from the hospital on Saturday. The shootin...More >>
It all started with an explosion, and from that came a fire and gallons of oil spilling into the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
