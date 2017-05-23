Task force tax measures being rejected at legislative session

The ideas of a tax reform task force are being rejected at the state legislative session with only two weeks left before adjournment.

For months, a task force met to help iron out the states financial future. The group was charged with looking beyond easy fixes to find permanent solutions. Thirteen business and political leaders served on the task force, one of those was Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach.

"The subject of taxation - that is probably the most difficult challenges that any legislator can deal with, and you go all the way back to when Buddy Roemer was in office," said Roach.

He's no stranger to the legislature or to tackling major financial issues.

"I remember that at one point, in over about a 6 or 7 month period, we had actually been in Baton Rouge more than we'd been home," said Roach who represented Southwest Louisiana in the House for 8 years (1988-1996).

Fast forward about 30 years and lawmakers are dealing with some of the same chronic fiscal problems. The same problems the task force hoped to address in its report.

"It's not the first time a committee has looked at the tax structure and when you go back and look at the different reports that have come out, you'll see not too much has changed," said Roach.

Governor Edwards used many of those ideas in his own tax plan this session. Many of those bills are getting axed, some not even making it out of committee.

Some lawmakers say petty politics are at play.

"I've even had some tell me it wasn't so much that it was your bill, it was that the administration was behind it," said Rep. Rob Shadoin (R-Ruston), "Is that where we're going to stop with our analysis?"

Roach says he's seen those strategies before and it's a wait and see process.

"I've never seen the legislative process be able to tackle an issue like taxation without going through a great deal of struggle, and a great deal of angst, and a great deal of anxiety about it. That's how it's going to work out," says Roach.

