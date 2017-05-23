Jennings man charged with domestic abuse following release from hospital

A Jennings man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following an incident involving family members, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

On May 17, Brent Lopez, 37, was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun and threatened family members both verbally and physically, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. At some point during the incident, Ivey says Lopez threw a flag pole and hit one of the victims who then shot Lopez, wounding his right shoulder. Lopez was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Brent Lopez was released from the hospital on May 23, and was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and two counts of domestic abuse battery.

Lopez is being held without bond.

