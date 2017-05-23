Another cost increase for Prien Lake Elementary project

It will take yet another chunk of tax dollars to complete a road and canopy at Prien Lake Elementary in Lake Charles.

The student pick-up/drop-off area is needed to improve traffic congestion on Nelson Road.

However, Calcasieu Parish taxpayers are on the hook for an additional $33,153 because of dirt issues.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board approved the additional money by a vote of 8-5.

This isn't the first time the contractor has come back for more money to complete a project now with a price tag of $662,224 which is

about twice the original bid.