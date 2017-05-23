Another cost increase for Prien Lake Elementary project - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Another cost increase for Prien Lake Elementary project

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It will take yet another chunk of tax dollars to complete a road and canopy at Prien Lake Elementary in Lake Charles.
The student pick-up/drop-off area is needed to improve traffic congestion on Nelson Road.
However, Calcasieu Parish taxpayers are on the hook for an additional $33,153 because of dirt issues.
The Calcasieu Parish School Board approved the additional money by a vote of 8-5.
This isn't the first time the contractor has come back for more money to complete a project now with a price tag of $662,224 which is
about twice the original bid.

