Consider This: Program Interruptions

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

In the classic movie “Jaws”, a character whose son had been killed by the shark approaches the police chief and says “You knew, and still my boy is dead." Because the police chief had not warned them about the shark. He could have told the beachgoers, “We can’t be 100% sure, but there may be a dangerous shark in the water, protect yourselves”. But he didn’t.

Monday night we interrupted some of your favorite programming to say, “We can’t be 100% sure, but there may be a tornado in Lake Arthur, protect yourselves”. We used the best technology possible and trained professionals to make that assessment. Many viewers were upset about this, and I understand. It is frustrating when you’ve invested your time in a show and you don’t get to see a key moment. We know that, and we appreciate you wanting to see our programming. We never take the decision to break into programming lightly. That’s why some alerts are sent to your phone through our app and scrolled on the bottom of the screen during a program. But a possible tornado simply requires us to let as many people know as possible, as quickly as possible, so they can take shelter. I’d like to hope that we won’t ever have to break into one of your favorite shows ever again, but unfortunately, I know that we will.

I don’t know how any of us would live with ourselves if we didn’t reach out to even that one viewer who needed us in that moment. If we know, we are going to let you know.

