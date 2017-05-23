Family of KK's Corner murder victim wants case reopened

It's coming up on the 20th anniversary of the murders at KK's Corner, a convenience store south of Lake Charles where three people were shot and killed. The store now has a different name.

This past weekend, the brother of one of the victims posted about the anniversary on Facebook and was pleased to see so much local interest. Lane LeBouef is the older brother of murder victim Marty LeBouef, who was 21 years old when he died. LeBouef wants the case reopened to seek out others who were involved.

It was July 6, 1997 when the bodies of Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBouef and Nicole Guidry were found in the store freezer.

More than a year later, Thomas Frank Cisco was arrested. He was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to die, but then, on appeal, granted a new trial. The DA's office was recused and the case sent to the attorney general's office. Cisco ultimately pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter .and was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Then Assistant Attorney General David Caldwell said others were involved.

"You do have two other people who were there when this crime was committed and so that's always been something that has surrounded this case from the very, very beginning. We're still making efforts to find out who those individuals are,"he said in 2008.

And before that, Calcasieu D.A. Rick Bryant also agreed Cisco did not act alone. Bryant's prosecution of Cisco was in 2000.

Yet, nearly 20 years since the murders, no one else has ever been arrested. The Facebook post this weekend by Lane LeBoeuf, Marty's brother, was shared hundreds of times.

"I was astonished by how many people actually picked it up and commented on it and shared it. It's been shared, it's going up on 450 times now on social media and my sister made a comment that maybe if we had had social media twenty years ago, we would have some resolution to this case,"said LeBoeuf.

He says it's time for justice and urges anyone withholding information to come forward.

"I think it's time that the truth does come out. I do believe 100% with all my heart, that it is a cover-up. The people out there that know who they are, that know they were involved with the case, that know the truth, it's time that they come forward and that they shed some light on this and they bring the people to justice that need to be brought to justice. The families have suffered long enough,"he said.

LeBouef says Marty's death has taken a terrible toll on his family, especially his mom.

"The worst part is seeing her suffer, seeing her pain,"he said.

Marty LeBouef would be 41 if he were alive today.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved