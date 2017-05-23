Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

Blood supply is at a critically low level in Southwest Louisiana and as we head into a holiday weekend, there is growing concern it could further deplete.More >>
Blood supply is at a critically low level in Southwest Louisiana and as we head into a holiday weekend, there is growing concern it could further deplete.More >>
It's coming up on the 20th anniversary of the murders at KK's corner, a convenience store south of Lake Charles where three people were shot and killed. The store now has a different name. This past weekend, the brother of one of the victims posted about the anniversary on Face book and was pleased to see so much local interest. Lane LeBouef is the older brother of murder victim Marty LeBouef, who was 21 years old when he died. LeBouef wants the case re-opened to seek...More >>
It's coming up on the 20th anniversary of the murders at KK's corner, a convenience store south of Lake Charles where three people were shot and killed. The store now has a different name. This past weekend, the brother of one of the victims posted about the anniversary on Face book and was pleased to see so much local interest. Lane LeBouef is the older brother of murder victim Marty LeBouef, who was 21 years old when he died. LeBouef wants the case re-opened to seek...More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
Woman killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire.More >>
Woman killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire.More >>
The 7-year-old shot at an elementary school in Moss Bluff is undergoing surgery again. “Complications have arisen and Gage Meche is back in surgery," family attorney Ron Richard said. "The family asks for prayers.” The family announced Monday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications. After the accidental shooting on Monday, May 15, Gage returned home from the hospital on Saturday. The shootin...More >>
The 7-year-old shot at an elementary school in Moss Bluff is undergoing surgery again. “Complications have arisen and Gage Meche is back in surgery," family attorney Ron Richard said. "The family asks for prayers.” The family announced Monday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications. After the accidental shooting on Monday, May 15, Gage returned home from the hospital on Saturday. The shootin...More >>