Justin Hill, Shane Selman garner top Southland baseball awards

Posted By Brady Renard, Sports Director
By McNeese State Sports Information Department
FRISCO, TEXAS -

McNeese head coach Justin Hill and sophomore outfielder Shane Selman were named the 2017 Southland Conference Coach of the Year and Hitter of the Year, respectively, by the league office on Tuesday in conjunction with the announcing of the 2017 all-conference baseball teams.
 
Hill, in his fourth season at the helm, becomes the fifth McNeese head coach to garner the coach of the year award and the first since Chad Clement received the honor in 2006.
 
Selman is the eighth Cowboy to be named hitter of the year but just the first in 17 seasons since Chris Williamson was named the award winner in 2000.
 
In addition, Selman was named first team All-SLC outfield and was joined on the first unit by second baseman Joe Provenzano and utility player Ricky Ramirez, Jr. Provenzano is a repeat winner having garnered first team honors in 2015.
 
All-SLC second team accolades went to third baseman Matt Gallier and outfielder Robbie Podorsky while pitcher Trent Fontenot was selected for the third team.
 
McNeese had three players pick up honorable mention honors – pitchers Grant Anderson and Rhett Deaton, and catcher Dustin Duhon.
 
Hill has guided the Cowboys to their first Southland Conference title since 2006 and fourth overall after leading McNeese to a 36-18 overall record and 22-8 mark in league play. The 36 wins are the most since posting 39 victories in 2000 while the 22 league wins tie for the most in school history (22 in 2006).
 
Picked for a fourth place finish in the preseason polls, the Cowboys jumped out to a 9-0 start in conference play with three straight weekend sweeps. McNeese held onto the top spot for the entire year and along the way, picked up victories over three other conference champions – LSU (SEC), Missouri State (Missouri Valley Conference), and Creighton (Big East).
 
In all, McNeese swept eight weekend series on the season, including a season-opening weekend grab in the Lake Area Classic with wins over Rhode Island, Missouri State and Stony Brook.
 
Selman, a Lake Charles native, currently leads the Southland Conference with 14 home runs that ranks as the 10th-most in a season in school history. His .347 batting average is tied for the team lead while his 57 RBI is second in the conference.
 
Provenzano is tied atop the team with Selman in hitting at .347 and currently holds the team's longest hitting streak at 12 games.
 
The junior from Downers Grove, Ill. is fourth in the league with 53 runs batted in while his hitting is ranked tied for seventh in the conference.
 
Ramirez, Jr. is ranked third in the league and 23rd nationally with 21 doubles on the season to go along with a .333 batting average. The Deer Park, Texas native needs just two more doubles to tie, and three to break, the school's single-season doubles record of 23.
 
Gallier is wrapping up his fourth season with the Cowboys and is second on the team and fifth in the conference with 12 home runs. Another Lake Charles native, Gallier is hitting .323 on the season with 51 RBI. He's also hit two grand slams on the year.
 
Podorsky became the school's single-season stolen base record holder last week with his 36th swipe of the season coming against Houston. Since then he's added two more to give him 38 heading into the conference tournament, a number that ranks him tied for No. 1 in the NCAA.
 
The junior from Prairieville is also the conference leader and ranked third in the NCAA with 64 runs scored. He's hitting .320 on the season with five triples, five home runs and 26 RBI.
 
Fontenot, a senior from Nederland, has compiled a 2-1 record and 1.97 ERA on the season. He's appeared in 23 games, has thrown 32 innings and has struck out 49 batters while walking just 18.
 
Duhon, a sophomore from Moss Bluff, is hitting .275 on the year with a couple of home runs and 25 RBI.
 
Anderson is 7-0 on the mound with a 2.37 ERA when coming out of the bullpen. He also has one save this season. The Beaumont native has appeared in a team-high 29 games and has 54 strike outs in 57 innings pitched.
 
Deaton has been the Cowboys' No. 2 starter all season and has compiled an 8-3 record with a 3.78 ERA. The Winnsboro, Texas native has started in 14 games and has thrown 78.2 innings on the season.
 
Individual Awards

Player of the Year: Taylor Schwaner, Southeastern Louisiana
Hitter of the Year: Shane Selman, McNeese
Pitcher of the Year: Heath Donica, Sam Houston State
Relief Pitcher of the Year: JT Newton, Houston Baptist
Freshman of the Year: Hayden Wesneski, Sam Houston State
Newcomer of the Year: Josh Evans, Stephen F. Austin
Coach of the Year: Justin Hill, McNeese

2017 All-Southland Conference Baseball Teams

First Team

Pos.      Name                                  University                          Class      Hometown         
1B          Hunter Strong                    Central Arkansas               So.         Sheridan, Ark.
2B          Joe Provenzano 2              McNeese                            Jr.           Downers Grove, Ill.
3B          Taylor Schwaner               Southeastern Louisiana   Jr.           New Orleans, La.
SS           Taylor Beene                     Sam Houston                     Sr.          Humble, Texas
C             Robie Rojas                        Sam Houston                     Sr.          Jersey Village, Texas
DH          Josh Evans                          Stephen F. Austin              Jr.           Ponca City, Okla.
OF          Shane Selman                    McNeese                            So.         Lake Charles, La.
OF          Bryce Johnson 2                Sam Houston State          Jr.           Cypress, Texas
OF          Russell Crippen                  Abilene Christian               Sr.          Snohomish, Wash.
P             Heath Donica 2                  Sam Houston State          Sr.          Corsicana, Texas
P             Mac Sceroler 2                   Southeastern Louisiana   Jr.           Denham Springs, La.
P             Shawn Semple                   New Orleans                      Jr.           Swedesboro, N.J.
U            Ricky Ramirez                    McNeese                            Sr.          Deer Park, Texas
 
Second Team
 
Pos.      Name                                  University                          Class      Hometown         
1B          David Fry 3                          Northwestern State         Jr.           Colleyville, Texas
2B          Carson Crites 2                  Southeastern Louisiana   Sr.          Amarillo, Texas
3B          Matt Gallier                       McNeese                            Sr.          Lake Charles, La.
SS           Tyler Depreta-Johnson    Houston Baptist                So.         Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
C             John Cable                         New Orleans                      Jr.           Roswell, Ga.
DH          Robin Adames                   Lamar                                  So.         Bronx, N.Y.
OF          Cutter McDowell              Lamar                                  Sr.          Pearland, Texas
OF          Zac Michener 2                  Stephen F. Austin              Sr.          Kennedale, Texas
OF          Robbie Podorsky               McNeese                            Jr.           Prairieville, La.
P             Cole Stapler                       Nicholls                               Sr.          Prairieville, La.
P             Bryan Warzek                    New Orleans                      So.         Clifton Park, N.J.
P             JT Newton                          Houston Baptist                So.         Bangs, Texas
U            Drew Avans                        Southeastern Louisiana   Jr.           Alabaster, Ala.
 
Third Team

Pos.      Name                                  University                          Class      Hometown                                                     
1B          Trey Silvers                         Lamar                                  Sr.          Manvel, Texas
2B          Nick Ramos                        Stephen F. Austin              Sr.          Plano, Texas
3B          Andrew Fregia                   Sam Houston State          So.         Liberty, Texas
SS           Brooks Balisterri               Central Arkansas               Sr.          Benton, Ark.
C             Bryndan Arredondo 2       Lamar                                  Sr.          Lubbock, Texas
DH          Luis Trevino                       Abilene Christian               Jr.           Mission, Texas
OF          Reid Russell 2                     Lamar                                  Sr.          Longview, Texas
OF          Clayton Harp                     Sam Houston State          So.         El Campo, Texas
OF          Orynn Veillon                     New Orleans                      So.         Lafayette, La.
P             Will Vest                             Stephen F. Austin              Jr.           Houston, Texas
P             Trent Fontenot                  McNeese                            Sr.          Nederland, Texas
P             Corey Gaconi                     Southeastern Louisiana   So.         Metairie, La.
U            Grant Devore                     Lamar                                  Jr.           Dallas, Texas
 
3 Three-time all-conference selection
2 Two-time all-conference selection
 
All-Defensive Team
1B          Hunter Strong                    Central Arkansas               So.                   Sheridan, Ark.
2B          Samuel Capielano             New Orleans                      Sr.                    River Ridge, La.
3B          Gage Teer                          Nicholls                               Jr.                   Brandon, Miss.
SS           Tyler Depreta-Johnson    Houston Baptist                So.                     Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
C             Alex Tucker                        Nicholls                               Sr.                 Denham Springs, La.
LF           Drew Avans                        Southeastern Louisiana   Jr.                     Alabaster, Ala.
CF           Bryce Johnson 2                Sam Houston State          Jr.                     Cypress, Texas
RF           Riley McKnight                  Sam Houston State          So.                    Klein, Texas
P             Cole Stapler                       Nicholls                              Sr.                  Prairieville, La.
 
All-Conference Honorable Mention
2B          Samuel Capielano, New Orleans; Lance Miles, Sam Houston State               
3B          Owen Magee, New Orleans
SS           Cullen Jozwiak, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Joey Morales, Nicholls; Aaron Palmer, New Orleans
C:           Dustin Duhon, McNeese; Alex Tucker, Nicholls
DH:        Blake Chisolm, Sam Houston; Hezekiah Randolph, New Orleans
OF:         Drew Avans, Southeastern Louisiana; Brandon Brintz, Houston Baptist;  Tristan Clark, New Orleans; Keaton Presley, Central Arkansas; Derek Scott, Abilene Christian; Dalton Stark, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
P:            Grant Anderson, McNeese; Rhett Deaton, McNeese; Tanner Driskill, Lamar; Tyler Gray, Central Arkansas Brandon Hagerla, Central Arkansas; Mike Hanchar, Nicholls; Carson Lance, Lamar; Tyler Starks, Stephen F. Austin; Christian Thames, Houston Baptist; Hayden Wesneski, Sam Houston

