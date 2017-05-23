Gage Meche undergoing surgery following complications

The 7-year-old shot at an elementary school in Moss Bluff is undergoing surgery again.

“Complications have arisen and Gage Meche is back in surgery," family attorney Ron Richard said. "The family asks for prayers.”

The family announced Monday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications.

After the accidental shooting on Monday, May 15, Gage returned home from the hospital on Saturday.

The shooting occurred when another student brought a gun to school. The gun fell out of a backpack. When a second student picked up the gun, it accidentally fired, striking Gage.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.