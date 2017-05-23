New dress code in place for employees of Jeff Davis Parish Schoo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New dress code in place for employees of Jeff Davis Parish School Board

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

For the past 17 years, students in Jeff Davis Parish have had a dress code.

Coming this Fall, school board employees will have one as well.

Under the approved dress code policy, the following attire is deemed unacceptable: No open shoulder and sleeveless garments, no denim except on casual days, no body and face piercings and employees will must keep a natural hair color.

Superintendent Kirk Credeur addressed the hair color rule.

"By natural color, it doesn't mean their particular natural color, just a natural existing hair color," Credeur said.

Curriculum supervisors say the new dress code is a chance to establish the culture in Jeff Davis Parish.

"People have been asking, 'Well when do teachers get a dress code? When do teachers get a dress code?' So this does address that piece," Credeur said. "I think it helps the principal to have a clear understanding of expectations. We have expectations for the way our students dress."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

  • Woman killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire

    Woman killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:00:07 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    Woman killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire.

    More >>

    Woman killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire.

    More >>

  • Gage Meche undergoing surgery following complications

    Gage Meche undergoing surgery following complications

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:55:51 GMT
    Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)Gage Meche (Source: Facebook)

    The 7-year-old shot at an elementary school in Moss Bluff is undergoing surgery again. “Complications have arisen and Gage Meche is back in surgery," family attorney Ron Richard said. "The family asks for prayers.” The family announced Monday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications. After the accidental shooting on Monday, May 15, Gage returned home from the hospital on Saturday. The shootin...

    More >>

    The 7-year-old shot at an elementary school in Moss Bluff is undergoing surgery again. “Complications have arisen and Gage Meche is back in surgery," family attorney Ron Richard said. "The family asks for prayers.” The family announced Monday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications. After the accidental shooting on Monday, May 15, Gage returned home from the hospital on Saturday. The shootin...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly