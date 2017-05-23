New dress code in place for employees of Jeff Davis Parish School Board

For the past 17 years, students in Jeff Davis Parish have had a dress code.

Coming this Fall, school board employees will have one as well.

Under the approved dress code policy, the following attire is deemed unacceptable: No open shoulder and sleeveless garments, no denim except on casual days, no body and face piercings and employees will must keep a natural hair color.

Superintendent Kirk Credeur addressed the hair color rule.

"By natural color, it doesn't mean their particular natural color, just a natural existing hair color," Credeur said.

Curriculum supervisors say the new dress code is a chance to establish the culture in Jeff Davis Parish.

"People have been asking, 'Well when do teachers get a dress code? When do teachers get a dress code?' So this does address that piece," Credeur said. "I think it helps the principal to have a clear understanding of expectations. We have expectations for the way our students dress."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.