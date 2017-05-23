FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives tonight with storms possible, lower humidity the next few days

A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana late Tuesday or early Wednesday. This will bring noticeably drier air back to our area and that means we get a break from the humidity! But it will also bring scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. The timing looks to be between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The risk of severe weather is very low, but like last night, it is not zero! Meaning a few storms could be strong and the greatest risk will be damaging winds from the strongest storms. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather with our weather app.

Wednesday will be a much nicer day as drier air filters into the area on northerly winds. Temperatures will start off in the 50s and 60s in the morning, but by the afternoon will top out near 80 degrees! And with lower humidity it will feel quite nice outside.

Thursday morning will be the coolest with lows in the 50s in most areas! Afternoon highs will be warmer with most areas reaching the mid 80s. Changes will get underway Thursday as southerly winds return and that means the humidity will return.

Friday through the weekend will be significantly warmer and more humid with lows in the 60s and 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and it will feel much warmer with the humidity making it feel more like the low 90s! Speaking of the 90s, it is possible that some areas could reach the low 90s for actual temperatures Saturday or Sunday. Rain chances will be less than 10% through Saturday, and only a 20% chance on Sunday.

Memorial Day does not look much different than the forecast mentioned for the weekend. The only difference is the 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon hours. Looks like a typical summertime pattern begins Monday and continues well into next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

