Authorities release image of type of hoodie worn during robbery of credit union

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released an image of the type of hoodie worn by a suspect during Monday's robbery of CSE Federal Credit Union in Moss Bluff.

The hoodie is a black and sleeveless (although the suspect wore a long-sleeve t-shirt underneath), with the name of a New York boxing gym emblazoned on the back.

Fulton Street Boxing Gym Brooklyn Heights, New York

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Myers asked anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery to call 491-3605.

Click HERE for more photos from the robbery.

