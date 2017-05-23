Authorities release image of type of hoodie worn during robbery of credit union

When it comes to shift work, 12-hour shifts are not uncommon and for one school volunteer Every morning during the week, 68-year-old Dianne Ferlot wakes up before the crack of dawn to go to school. "It gives me something to do than just sit in the house and watch TV and eat and get fat," said Dianne Ferlot who has spent the past 12 years volunteering at Westwood Elementary in Westlake. The Sulphur resident doesn't drive so she catches a ride with he...More >>
A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana late Tuesday or early Wednesday. This will bring noticeably drier air back to our area and that means we get a break from the humidity! But it will also bring scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. The timing looks to be between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday. The risk of severe weather is very low, but like last night, it is not zero!
A job fair hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 24, at the Managan Recreation Center, 1000 McKinley Street in Westlake.
