Jennings woman killed in crash in Acadia Parish

A 28-year-old Jennings woman was killed in two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish Monday evening.

Amy Lejeune died at a Lafayette hospital, according to Master Trooper Brooks David, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman.

Lejeune was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on La. 97 north of I-10 shortly after 8 p.m. when the crash happened. Lejeune lost control for unknown reasons and the vehicle began to rotate counterclockwise. The Altima crossed the center line into the northbound lane and was struck by a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Mark Streckfus, 39, of Houston.

David said Lejeune was not wearing a seat belt and suffered critical injuries. Streckfus was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.