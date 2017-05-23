Jennings woman killed in crash in Acadia Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Jennings woman killed in crash in Acadia Parish

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(KPLC) -

A 28-year-old Jennings woman was killed in two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish Monday evening.

Amy Lejeune died at a Lafayette hospital, according to Master Trooper Brooks David, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman.

Lejeune was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on La. 97 north of I-10 shortly after 8 p.m. when the crash happened. Lejeune lost control for unknown reasons and the vehicle began to rotate counterclockwise. The Altima crossed the center line into the northbound lane and was struck by a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Mark Streckfus, 39, of Houston.

David said Lejeune was not wearing a seat belt and suffered critical injuries. Streckfus was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives tonight with storms possible, lower humidity the next few days

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives tonight with storms possible, lower humidity the next few days

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-05-23 21:04:10 GMT
    Less humid Wednesday!Less humid Wednesday!

    A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana late Tuesday or early Wednesday.  This will bring noticeably drier air back to our area and that means we get a break from the humidity!  But it will also bring scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight.  The timing looks to be between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday.  The risk of severe weather is very low, but like last night, it is not zero!

    More >>

    A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana late Tuesday or early Wednesday.  This will bring noticeably drier air back to our area and that means we get a break from the humidity!  But it will also bring scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight.  The timing looks to be between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday.  The risk of severe weather is very low, but like last night, it is not zero!

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Authorities release image of type of hoodie worn during robbery of credit union

    Authorities release image of type of hoodie worn during robbery of credit union

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-05-23 20:52:00 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released an image of the type of hoodie worn by a suspect during Monday's robbery of CSE Federal Credit Union in Moss Bluff. The hoodie is a black and sleeveless (although the suspect wore a long-sleeve t-shirt underneath), with the name of a New York boxing gym emblazoned on the back. Fulton Street Boxing Gym Brooklyn Heights, New York Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Myers asked anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery ...More >>
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has released an image of the type of hoodie worn by a suspect during Monday's robbery of CSE Federal Credit Union in Moss Bluff. The hoodie is a black and sleeveless (although the suspect wore a long-sleeve t-shirt underneath), with the name of a New York boxing gym emblazoned on the back. Fulton Street Boxing Gym Brooklyn Heights, New York Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Myers asked anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery ...More >>

  • BREAKING

    Jennings woman killed in crash in Acadia Parish

    Jennings woman killed in crash in Acadia Parish

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-23 20:01:01 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    A 28-year-old Jennings woman was killed in two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish Monday evening. Amy Lejeune died at a Lafayette hospital, according to Master Trooper Brooks David, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman. Lejeune was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on La. 97 north of I-10 shortly after 8 p.m. when the crash happened. Lejeune lost control for unknown reasons and the vehicle began to rotate counterclockwise. The Altima crossed the center line into...More >>
    A 28-year-old Jennings woman was killed in two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish Monday evening. Amy Lejeune died at a Lafayette hospital, according to Master Trooper Brooks David, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman. Lejeune was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on La. 97 north of I-10 shortly after 8 p.m. when the crash happened. Lejeune lost control for unknown reasons and the vehicle began to rotate counterclockwise. The Altima crossed the center line into...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly