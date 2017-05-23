Woman dedicates long hours to help Westlake school

When it comes to shift work, 12-hour shifts are not uncommon, but for one school volunteer that's the norm.

Every morning during the week, 68-year-old Dianne Frelot wakes up before the crack of dawn to go to school.

"It gives me something to do than just sit in the house and watch TV and eat and get fat," said Dianne Frelot, who has spent the past 12 years volunteering at Westwood Elementary in Westlake.

The Sulphur resident doesn't drive so she catches a ride with her son to the school.

"They don't make anymore Mrs. Frelots," said Jerry Treme, principal at the school. "There's none and I don't think there will ever be another Mrs. Frelot."

Frelot spends each day helping the staff at Westwood with whatever is needed. She does everything from cutting laminated projects, copying documents and homework for students, monitoring classes for teachers who need to step out, selling concessions in the cafeteria and serving and cleaning.

"All of my kids got their education and I just want to see the next kid get their education without having the teacher stay in here doing all that," said Frelot.

To understand why Frelot treasures education you have to understand her own educational background.

"I went to sixth grade," she said. "By me not getting my education, I wanted to make sure that they got theirs."

"She's an inspiration to us," Treme said, adding that her level of volunteerism is not a feat many people can accomplish, including himself.

"Would I do that, 12-hours a day, day-in and day-out volunteer? No," Treme said. "I just couldn't do that. Like I said they don't make them anymore. There's no more Mrs. Frelots."

Frelot said she doesn't plan to stop volunteering any time soon even if she's not getting a paycheck.

"I've had people asked why I do this and I don't get paid," she said. "But my reward is not here. My reward is in heaven so when God calls me home and he asks, 'What did you do in your life?' I'll be able to tell him I helped others."

Frelot proves that just one helping hand can have an impact on someone's lifetime.

"If I can just get one kid to get their education, I'm good," she said. "So if that means I have to come do this, I'm great."

Frelot is working towards earning her GED.

