Local counselors host bullying support group

Bullying is an ongoing issue throughout the country.

Local counselors in Lake Charles are hosting a bullying support group to help school kids cope with bullying.

"Most kids in the area, if not all of them have been involved with bullying in some way," said counselor Bruce Plauche.

Plauche says they're working to help kids in Southwest Louisiana deal with the emotions they feel from bullying.

"We're working to give kids a place so they don't feel alone where they can come together and meet kids from other schools and know they're not alone," Plauche said.

Plauche says many kids who bully were once bullied themselves so there's an open door policy with the group and everyone is welcome.

The group meets every fourth Saturday.

The next meeting is June 3rd.

For elementary aged children, the session begins at 1 p.m., middle school at 2:15 p.m., and high school 3:30 p.m.

You can find more information and upcoming meetings on the group's Facebook page, Strengthen SWLA.

