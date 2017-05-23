TRAFFIC: All lanes open on U.S. 171 at Blackwell Street

Woman killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire.More >>
Family members said former Welsh Mayor and state representative James Paul Martin died on Sunday, May 21, at the age of 88 in the comfort of his home.
Known for its wide open spaces, LeBleu Settlement in Lake Charles is about 20 minutes away from the hustle and bustle of the city. A tight-knit community according to Pastor Rick Batchelor of Grace Harbor Lighthouse Church who was born and raised in LeBleu Settlement. "We're here in LeBleu Settlement to we're trying to make sure nobody in LeBleu Settlement goes hungry," he said. About six weeks ago, he, along with a community member who wishes...
