TRAFFIC: Accident on Highway 171 at Blackwell Street, outside lane blocked

Family members said former Welsh Mayor and state representative James Paul Martin died on Sunday, May 21, at the age of 88 in the comfort of his home.More >>
Family members identify the victim as 29-year-old Kelli Bonnette. Her uncle, John Manning, says it also injured his 77-year-old Mother-in-law. Four adults and three children were rescued from the fire. Nita Duplantis remains in the hospital fighting for her life according to the family.More >>
Known for its wide open spaces, LeBleu Settlement in Lake Charles is about 20 minutes away from the hustle and bustle of the city. A tight-knit community according to Pastor Rick Batchelor of Grace Harbor Lighthouse Church who was born and raised in LeBleu Settlement. "We're here in LeBleu Settlement to we're trying to make sure nobody in LeBleu Settlement goes hungry," he said. About six weeks ago, he, along with a community member who wishes...More >>
