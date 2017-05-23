Funeral arrangements set for former Welsh Mayor James Martin

Family members said former Welsh Mayor and state representative James Paul Martin died on Sunday, May 21, at the age of 88 in the comfort of his home.

Here is James Paul Martin's obit from Hixson Funeral Home:

He was the youngest of four children born to Dr. and Mrs. Claude A. Martin. He was a graduate of St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, MS, attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute of Lafayette (ULL) and graduated from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL. After, serving in the army during the Korean War, he returned to Welsh and became a field underwriter in the New York Life insurance company. He married Bernardine Fontenot of Welsh. He was elected Mayor of Welsh in 1967 and was re-elected without opposition, in 1971. In 1972 he was elected in District 37 to the Louisiana House of Representatives and served five terms as state representative from Jefferson Davis Parish and East Calcasieu. He retired from the House of Representatives after serving for twenty years in 1992. He was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors an usher, a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and Pontifical Knight of St. Sylvester and a charter member of the East Deanery Serra Club. He had a life- long commitment working with the Boy Scouts of America. He received the Silver Beaver Award presented by the Calcasieu Area Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the Welsh Rotary Club. In 1953, his father advised him that he would be responsible to see that flags would be placed on the graves of the Veterans on Memorial Day.



He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Bernardine Fontenot Martin, his Children, Claude A. Martin, Andree M. Hainkel (John) and John S. Martin (Robert Mericle); his grandchildren, Victor P. Martin, Alexandra M. Hainkel, Roth M. Hainkel, Madilyn E. Martin; his great granddaughter, Olivia A. Hainkel. He is preceeded in death by his son, Paul M. Martin; parents, Dr. and Mrs. Claude A. Martin; siblings, Gertrude Martin Fernholz, Kathleen Martin Power and Abbot Matthew Martin.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh from 5pm until 8pm with a rosary prayed at 6pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors on Wednesday May 24, 2017 at 10am. A reception will follow at the Daigle Center. Private family burial will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Cemetery. A special thanks to Harbor Hospice and caregiver, Mary Mouton. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com

