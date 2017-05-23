FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less rain today; front pushes through late tonight

After our very wet Monday, the forecast is much improved today although the chance of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms remains in the forecast, mainly for this evening with the passage of the actual cold front that will finally bring a complete end to our rain chances for the next few days.

Through the morning, skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and low rain chances.

Radar indicates the bulk of the rain and storms from Monday has moved east of the area as the upper level disturbance associated with yesterday’s rain has departed the area.

Through the day today, skies will remain mostly cloudy to partly sunny with afternoon highs a few degrees warmer due to less rain with highs in the lower 80s and rain chances around 10-20% during the daytime hours.

By this evening, the cold front will push through Southwest Louisiana which will increase the rain chances tonight with the bulk of the rain moving through during the evening before midnight.

Skies will begin to clear out by the front overnight with sunshine on the return for Wednesday.

Lower humidity and slightly cooler air will push in for a couple days as morning lows return to the upper 50s to lower 60s for the next couple of mornings.

The summer feel will gradually return by Thursday and Friday with higher humidity but the next rain chances will hold off until late into the weekend with an upper level disturbance bringing a chance of scattered showers and storms back to the area by Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry