WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bullying in schools - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bullying in schools

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Manchester police say the man who set off an improvised explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England died in the attack. Police said Tuesday 22 people died in the attack Monday night. It wasn't clear if that included the suspected suicide bomber.

A weekend house fire leaves a Lake Charles woman dead.

The search is on this morning for the suspected gunman in a Vinton shooting that left a man in critical condition. We’ll show you the picture of the man in question: Artemus Beasley.

Authorities are still looking for a suspect in credit union robbery that caused Moss Bluff schools to go on lockdown.

One Calcasieu Parish community is giving back to its members in need anonymously through what they call a 'Blessings Box.'

Plus, bullying happens in schools across the country but in Southwest Louisiana, there's one local support group working to combat it.

And Louisiana leads the country in payouts from the National Flood Insurance Program.

In weather, skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and low rain chances. By this evening, the cold front will push through Southwest Louisiana which will increase the rain chances tonight with the bulk of the rain moving through during the evening before midnight. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Funeral arrangements set for former Welsh Mayor James Martin

    Funeral arrangements set for former Welsh Mayor James Martin

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:00 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:00:36 GMT
    (Source: Hixson Funeral Home)(Source: Hixson Funeral Home)

    Family members said former Welsh Mayor and state representative James Paul Martin died on Sunday, May 21, at the age of 88 in the comfort of his home.

    More >>

    Family members said former Welsh Mayor and state representative James Paul Martin died on Sunday, May 21, at the age of 88 in the comfort of his home.

    More >>

  • Woman Killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire

    Woman Killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:58 AM EDT2017-05-23 10:58:49 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    Family members identify the victim as 29-year-old Kelli Bonnette. Her uncle, John Manning, says it also injured his 77-year-old Mother-in-law.  Four adults and three children were rescued from the fire. Nita Duplantis remains in the hospital fighting for her life according to the family. 

    More >>

    Family members identify the victim as 29-year-old Kelli Bonnette. Her uncle, John Manning, says it also injured his 77-year-old Mother-in-law.  Four adults and three children were rescued from the fire. Nita Duplantis remains in the hospital fighting for her life according to the family. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Coast Guard: Uninspected vessel takes on water, runs aground in Calcasieu Ship Channel

    Coast Guard: Uninspected vessel takes on water, runs aground in Calcasieu Ship Channel

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:42:39 GMT
    (Source: Coast Guard)(Source: Coast Guard)
    A towing vessel that was uninspected began taking on water, then ran aground in the Calcasieu Ship Channel early Monday morning, officials with the Coast Guard said. The three-man crew of the 60-foot towing vessel, the Mr. Landon, "purposefully ran their vessel aground near Monkey Island to avoid sinking when they realized they were taking on water in the stern," according to a news release from the Coast Guard 8th District Public Affairs Detachment Texas. Approximate...More >>
    A towing vessel that was uninspected began taking on water, then ran aground in the Calcasieu Ship Channel early Monday morning, officials with the Coast Guard said. The three-man crew of the 60-foot towing vessel, the Mr. Landon, "purposefully ran their vessel aground near Monkey Island to avoid sinking when they realized they were taking on water in the stern," according to a news release from the Coast Guard 8th District Public Affairs Detachment Texas. Approximate...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly