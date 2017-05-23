WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bullying in schools

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Manchester police say the man who set off an improvised explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England died in the attack. Police said Tuesday 22 people died in the attack Monday night. It wasn't clear if that included the suspected suicide bomber.

A weekend house fire leaves a Lake Charles woman dead.

The search is on this morning for the suspected gunman in a Vinton shooting that left a man in critical condition. We’ll show you the picture of the man in question: Artemus Beasley.

Authorities are still looking for a suspect in credit union robbery that caused Moss Bluff schools to go on lockdown.

One Calcasieu Parish community is giving back to its members in need anonymously through what they call a 'Blessings Box.'

Plus, bullying happens in schools across the country but in Southwest Louisiana, there's one local support group working to combat it.

And Louisiana leads the country in payouts from the National Flood Insurance Program.

In weather, skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and low rain chances. By this evening, the cold front will push through Southwest Louisiana which will increase the rain chances tonight with the bulk of the rain moving through during the evening before midnight. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

