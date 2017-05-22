Woman Killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Woman Killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

"I don't know how to describe it. I'm in awe."

Family members identify the victim as 29 year old Kelli Bonnette. Her uncle, John Manning, says it also injured his 77 year old Mother in-law. 

Four adults and three children were rescued from the fire.

Nita Duplantis remains in the hospital fighting for her life according to family. Bonnette was the mother of 8 year old Easton who expressed how he felt after finding out the death of his mother.

"Sad, that's all," said Easton, while surrounded by family.

Manning says his mother-in-law helped the fire department rescue people from the house.

"My Mother in-law came out the back door with the kids and she got all the kids out, and when she was coming out the back door, she collapsed."

Still, the family refuses to lose faith.

"Just love and God. That's it. Put everything in God's hands," said Manning.

And then a possible sign from above. Inside the home, appears to be a cross... that wasn't there before.

"We saw that there was a cross on the wall in there. There was no cross in that room. The firefighters saw it too. Some of the firefighters took a picture of it because they were in awe," Manning says. "They asked if there was a cross in that room and we said no."

Now the family moves forward together with a community behind them in prayer.

2017 Copyright KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Woman Killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire

    Woman Killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:37:03 GMT
    "I don't know how to describe it. I'm in awe." Family members identify the victim as 29 year old Kelli Bonnette. Her uncle, John Manning, says it also injured his 77 year old Mother in-law.  Four adults and three children were rescued from the fire. Nita Duplantis remains in the hospital fighting for her life according to family. Bonnette was the mother of 8 year old Easton who expressed how he felt after finding out the death of his mother. "Sad, that's all,&q...More >>
    "I don't know how to describe it. I'm in awe." Family members identify the victim as 29 year old Kelli Bonnette. Her uncle, John Manning, says it also injured his 77 year old Mother in-law.  Four adults and three children were rescued from the fire. Nita Duplantis remains in the hospital fighting for her life according to family. Bonnette was the mother of 8 year old Easton who expressed how he felt after finding out the death of his mother. "Sad, that's all,&q...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bulk of the rain has moved out of our area, a few showers possible at times overnight

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bulk of the rain has moved out of our area, a few showers possible at times overnight

    Monday, May 22 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-23 02:52:44 GMT
    Scattered showers and storms again TuesdayScattered showers and storms again Tuesday

    The heaviest rain has moved out of Southwest Louisiana, except for a line of storms over eastern Cameron Parish.  All of this should be gone before 10 p.m.  A few showers cannot be ruled out for the remainder of the night, but nothing that should cause any issues with flooding or severe weather.  

    More >>

    The heaviest rain has moved out of Southwest Louisiana, except for a line of storms over eastern Cameron Parish.  All of this should be gone before 10 p.m.  A few showers cannot be ruled out for the remainder of the night, but nothing that should cause any issues with flooding or severe weather.  

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Coast Guard: Uninspected vessel takes on water, runs aground in Calcasieu Ship Channel

    Coast Guard: Uninspected vessel takes on water, runs aground in Calcasieu Ship Channel

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:42:39 GMT
    (Source: Coast Guard)(Source: Coast Guard)
    A towing vessel that was uninspected began taking on water, then ran aground in the Calcasieu Ship Channel early Monday morning, officials with the Coast Guard said. The three-man crew of the 60-foot towing vessel, the Mr. Landon, "purposefully ran their vessel aground near Monkey Island to avoid sinking when they realized they were taking on water in the stern," according to a news release from the Coast Guard 8th District Public Affairs Detachment Texas. Approximate...More >>
    A towing vessel that was uninspected began taking on water, then ran aground in the Calcasieu Ship Channel early Monday morning, officials with the Coast Guard said. The three-man crew of the 60-foot towing vessel, the Mr. Landon, "purposefully ran their vessel aground near Monkey Island to avoid sinking when they realized they were taking on water in the stern," according to a news release from the Coast Guard 8th District Public Affairs Detachment Texas. Approximate...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly