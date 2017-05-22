Woman Killed, grandmother injured in Lake Charles house fire

"I don't know how to describe it. I'm in awe."
Family members identify the victim as 29 year old Kelli Bonnette. Her uncle, John Manning, says it also injured his 77 year old Mother in-law.
Four adults and three children were rescued from the fire.
Nita Duplantis remains in the hospital fighting for her life according to family. Bonnette was the mother of 8 year old Easton who expressed how he felt after finding out the death of his mother.
"Sad, that's all," said Easton, while surrounded by family.
Manning says his mother-in-law helped the fire department rescue people from the house.
"My Mother in-law came out the back door with the kids and she got all the kids out, and when she was coming out the back door, she collapsed."
Still, the family refuses to lose faith.
"Just love and God. That's it. Put everything in God's hands," said Manning.
And then a possible sign from above. Inside the home, appears to be a cross... that wasn't there before.
"We saw that there was a cross on the wall in there. There was no cross in that room. The firefighters saw it too. Some of the firefighters took a picture of it because they were in awe," Manning says. "They asked if there was a cross in that room and we said no."
Now the family moves forward together with a community behind them in prayer.
