TORNADO WARNING: Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermillion, and Acadia parishes

TORNADO WARNING: Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermillion, and Acadi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a tornado warning until 8:30 in the following parishes:

  • Cameron
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Vermillion
  • Acadia

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bulk of the rain as moved out of our area, a few showers possible at times overnight

    Monday, May 22 2017 10:25 PM EDT
    The heaviest rain has moved out of Southwest Louisiana, except for a line of storms over eastern Cameron Parish.  All of this should be gone before 10 p.m.  A few showers cannot be ruled out for the remainder of the night, but nothing that should cause any issues with flooding or severe weather.  

