TORNADO WARNING: Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermillion, and Acadia parishes

Known for its wide open spaces, LeBleu Settlement in Lake Charles is about 20 minutes away from the hustle and bustle of the city. A tight-knit community according to Pastor Rick Batchelor of Grace Harbor Lighthouse Church who was born and raised in LeBleu Settlement. "We're here in LeBleu Settlement to we're trying to make sure nobody in LeBleu Settlement goes hungry," he said. About six weeks ago, he, along with a community member who wishes...