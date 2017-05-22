TRAFFIC: Intermittent lane closures near I-10 and La. 27 Thursda - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Intermittent lane closures near I-10 and La. 27 Thursday through Saturday

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA -

New traffic signals will be installed on the I-10 eastbound and westbound off-ramps at La. 27 (Beglis Parkway) from Thursday, May 25 through Saturday, May 27, weather permitting, the Department of Transportation and Development has announced.

Intermittent lane closures will be necessary to install striping and signage at the signals, said the DOTD.

