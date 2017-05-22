TRAFFIC: Intermittent lane closures near I-10 and La. 27 Thursday through Saturday

New traffic signals will be installed on the I-10 eastbound and westbound off-ramps at La. 27 (Beglis Parkway) from Thursday, May 25 through Saturday, May 27, weather permitting, the Department of Transportation and Development has announced.

Intermittent lane closures will be necessary to install striping and signage at the signals, said the DOTD.

