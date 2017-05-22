Man caught with 6 pounds of cocaine in Calcasieu sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison

A Bogalusa man arrested in Calcasieu Parish in April 2016 after officers found cocaine and marijuana in his car was sentenced in federal court to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

Craig Antwon Jefferson, 30, was pulled over on I-10 for a traffic violation. An officer searched the car and found six-and-a-half pounds of cocaine and six grams of marijuana in a backpack. Jefferson tried to run away, but was later apprehended.

Jefferson was sentenced to 150 months in prison for drug possession with intent to distribute.

