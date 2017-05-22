Coast Guard: Uninspected vessel takes on water, runs aground in - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Coast Guard: Uninspected vessel takes on water, runs aground in Calcasieu Ship Channel

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A towing vessel that was uninspected began taking on water, then ran aground in the Calcasieu Ship Channel early Monday morning, officials with the Coast Guard said.

The three-man crew of the 60-foot towing vessel, the Mr. Landon, "purposefully ran their vessel aground near Monkey Island to avoid sinking when they realized they were taking on water in the stern," according to a news release from the Coast Guard 8th District Public Affairs Detachment Texas.

Approximately 10 gallons of oil were cleaned up after the accident by the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Coast Guard used a crane barge, de-watering pumps and other towing vessels to right the Mr. Landon.

No injuries were reported.

The Mr. Landon will be repaired in Amelia in St. Landry Parish.



