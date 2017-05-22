'Blessings Box' giving back to community anonymously - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Blessings Box' giving back to community anonymously

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Known for its wide open spaces, LeBleu Settlement in Lake Charles is about 20 minutes away from the hustle and bustle of the city.  

It's a tight-knit community, said Pastor Rick Batchelor of Grace Harbor Lighthouse Church. Batchelor was born and raised in LeBleu Settlement. 

"We're trying to make sure nobody in LeBleu Settlement goes hungry," he said. 

About six weeks ago, he, along with a community member who wishes to remain unnamed, decided to place a rectangular black box, kindly named the 'Blessings Box,' near the church building. The box is filled with non-perishable foods as well as baby food, hygiene products like shampoo and a few first aid items.

"I think once the word gets out, more people will use it," Batchelor said.

The box is there for whoever is in need.

The box is there for whoever is in need. There are no questions asked, no applications required. Those who are in need of food items are welcome to stop by and take what they need.

"We have crackers, Vienna sausage, soups, roman noodles," Batchelor said. 

The 'Blessings Box' has received a positive reaction from the community.

"People have been using it," he said.

Batchelor is not worried about those who may take advantage of it, as long as the overall goal is being accomplished – reaching those who are truly in need.  

"If two or three people come and take what they don't need, we will finally reach those that do need it, that's ok," he said. "It's just part of the game."

Batchelor said they will continue the 'Blessings Box' until they can start a LeBleu Settlement food bank – his ultimate goal for the community. 

"Give a little, take a little, love a lot," Batchelor said. "That's what it's all about."

