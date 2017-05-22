LCPD searching for man suspected of using credit cards without p - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD searching for man suspected of using credit cards without permission

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Lake Charles Police Department) (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department has released a photo from surveillance video of a man suspected of unauthorized use of a credit card.

The credit cards were taken from a wallet that was lost during the early morning hours of May 6, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. Soon after the wallet was last, one of the victim's credit cards was used at numerous locations in Lake Charles.

Surveillance photos show a suspect wearing a blue t-shirt and a red baseball cap.

Kraus asked anyone with information about the man's identity to call Det. Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux at 337-491-1311 or 337-491-1456, ext. 5325.

